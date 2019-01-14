Jim Boeheim: Zion Williamson Shoots Better, 'Not as Fat' as Charles Barkley

Jim Boeheim compared Duke's Zion Williamson to Charles Barkley but made sure to point out some key differences.

By Kaelen Jones
January 14, 2019

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim had some high praise for Duke star freshman Zion Williamson following the Orange's overtime upset victory over the Blue Devils on Monday night.

Boeheim compared Williamson to Charles Barkley. Except, Boeheim made sure to point out some key differences while making his assessment.

"It's hard to defend him," Beoheim said. "He's a physical specimen. He's like Charles Barkley was except he shoots better than Charles did. And he's not as fat."

Per Sports Reference, Barkley was listed at 6'6" and 252 pounds when he played at Auburn. He posted a career field-goal percentage of 62.6%, however, two- and three-point attempts were not separately tracked.

Williamson is currently listed at 6'7" and 285 pounds. He entered Monday night shooting 66.9% from the field, including 28.6% from three-point range. He scored 35 points and pulled 10 rebounds on Monday night.

Boeheim, 74, has been coaching college basketball since 1969. Nonetheless, he asserted that Williamson is a unique talent.

"I haven't seen really any player like him," Boeheim said.

      Double Bogey (+2)