Watch: Police Officer Interrupts Team Meeting to Surprise TCU Walk-On With Scholarship

Owen Aschieris played it as cool as he could when a police officer asked to speak to him, then let his emotions flow after learning he was placed on scholarship.

By Kaelen Jones
January 15, 2019

TCU's Owen Aschieris tried to play it cool when the sophomore guard was called up to the front of the room during a team meeting by a police officer.

When the officer came in and told players who he was looking for, Aschieris popped up, then calmly walked over to answer the cop's question about whether or not he was who he claimed to be.

Within seconds, the calm, puzzled expression on Aschieris's face evaporated into a smile of disbelief as the walk-on found out he was put on scholarship for the spring semester. His teammates, who were clearly in on the prank, swarmed Aschieris in congratulations.

Aschieris, a 6'1", 165-pound guard from San Diego, has appeared in seven games for the Horned Frogs this season. He's yet to score in an official game, but earning a scholarship might count as the biggest win of the year for him.

