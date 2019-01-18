Former Penn State and Arizona State guard Jermaine Marshall was found dead on Friday, his professional basketball team announced.

The 28-year-old was living in Nantes, France to play for Hermine Nantes Basket, which competes in the country’s second-tier professional league.

The team's statement originally read that he was found dead inside his apartment, but that information was later removed from its online statements regarding Marshall. No other information has been disclosed.

“The Club joins the pain of his family and loved ones and gives them all support to face this terrible ordeal," the club's statement read, as translated from French. "The NBH is unable to play against ADA Blois on Saturday, Jan. 19 and has asked the LNB and ADA Blois to postpone the match at a later date.”

Marshall, a native of Etters, Pa., began his collegiate basketball career at Penn State. He started to make his mark as a sophomore, when he led the team with 43 3-pointers before averaging 15.3 points per game during his junior season. Marshall then played one season for the Sun Devils in 2013-14 under then-head coach Herb Sendek after transferring from the Nittany Lions' program.

The senior started 32 of 33 games for Arizona State, averaging 15.1 points per game–good enough to make Marshall the team's second leading scorer. He went on to play pursue a professional basketball career in Europe after graduation.

Marshall was Hermine's leading scorer this season, averaging 14.4 points per game — 41 total points more through 14 games than No. 2 scorer Laurence Ekperigin.