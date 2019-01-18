Ohio State and Vanderbilt are offering free tickets to upcoming games to federal employees impacted by the government shutdown, the schools announced in statements.

The Buckeyes are offering two free tickets to federal workers. The offer applies to all Ohio State athletic events, including men’s and women’s basketball, men’s ice hockey, wrestling, women’s gymnastics and men’s lacrosse, and can be redeemed on the day of the game. It starts on Friday night with the men's basketball game against Maryland at 6:30 p.m. ET at Schottenstein Center.

The Commodores are also offering free tickets to federal government employees and their immediate family members for the upcoming men's basketball game against Mississippi State on Jan. 19 and the women's basketball game against Ole Miss on Jan. 24. Vanderbilt fans can redeem their free tickets 90 minutes before tipoff at Memorial Gymnasium.

Maryland made a similar offer earlier this week. The Terrapins gave two free tickets to federal employees for Jan. 12's women's basketball game against Michigan and the men's basketball game against Wisconsin on Jan. 14.