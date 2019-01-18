Ohio State, Vanderbilt Offering Free Tickets to Federal Employees Due to Government Shutdown

The Buckeyes and Commodores are offering tickets to federal employees impacted by the government shutdown.

By Jenna West
January 18, 2019

Ohio State and Vanderbilt are offering free tickets to upcoming games to federal employees impacted by the government shutdown, the schools announced in statements.

The Buckeyes are offering two free tickets to federal workers. The offer applies to all Ohio State athletic events, including men’s and women’s basketball, men’s ice hockey, wrestling, women’s gymnastics and men’s lacrosse, and can be redeemed on the day of the game. It starts on Friday night with the men's basketball game against Maryland at 6:30 p.m. ET at Schottenstein Center.

The Commodores are also offering free tickets to federal government employees and their immediate family members for the upcoming men's basketball game against Mississippi State on Jan. 19 and the women's basketball game against Ole Miss on Jan. 24. Vanderbilt fans can redeem their free tickets 90 minutes before tipoff at Memorial Gymnasium.

Maryland made a similar offer earlier this week. The Terrapins gave two free tickets to federal employees for Jan. 12's women's basketball game against Michigan and the men's basketball game against Wisconsin on Jan. 14.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message