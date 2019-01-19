West Virginia reversed its fortune in the Big 12 on Saturday, upsetting No. 7 Kansas 65-64 at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia.

West Virginia rebounded from a five-game losing streak on Saturday, last registering a victory on Dec. 30. The Mountaineers are now 1–5 in the Big 12.

Three Mountaineers ended the afternoon in double figures. Junior Jermaine Haley led West Virginia with 13 points, while junior James Bolden tallied 12 points on the afternoon.

Kansas struggled to score throughout the afternoon. The Jayhawks made just five of 16 threes, shooting 43.6% from the field.

Kansas is now 4–2 in the Big 12. The Jayhawks will next take the floor on Monday, hosting Iowa State.