Charles Matthews did not want No. 5 Michigan to see overtime against Minnesota on Tuesday night.

After surrendering 10 straight points to the Gophers to tie the game at 57-57 with 34 seconds left, Michigan called timeout before giving Ignas Brazdeikis what looked to be the last shot of the game. Brazdeikis missed the jumper, but Matthews was right there for the rebound, knocking it in from the corner and escaping with the win.

It was a rough night for Michigan before the game-winner. The Wolverines fell behind 31-28 at halftime and didn't score for nearly five minutes during the second half.

Matthews's shot helped lift the Wolverines to 18–1 on the year despite the struggles. Brazdeikis finished the game with 18 points, 11 rebounds and two assists, while Jon Teske scored 15 of his own. Matthews finished the game with seven points, six rebounds and one assist.

Michigan next plays Big Ten opponent Indiana on Friday, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m.