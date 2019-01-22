Noah McCarty's last-second layup handed Buffalo its second loss of the season.
Northern Illinois upset No. 14 Buffalo with a buzzer beater Tuesday night thanks to Noah McCarty's last-second layup.
With two seconds left, McCarty cut through two defenders to score on a wide-open layup and put the Huskies ahead 77–75.
Buffalo was down 73–69 with 1:18 left on the clock when it called a timeout. Bulls senior CJ Massinburg hit three free throws with 48 seconds left to bring the game within three points. Seconds later, Massinburg tied the game with a three-pointer, but it wasn't enough to hold off the Huskies.
IT'S YOUR TIME, NIU!@GoHuskiesMBB upsets No. 14 Buffalo at home. pic.twitter.com/zGy0ZdHuZY— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 23, 2019
Northern Illinois fans stormed the court to celebrate the upset victory.
And they storm the court at NIU pic.twitter.com/iD48u2RME5— Rachel Lenzi (@rachelmlenzi) January 23, 2019
Tuesday night's loss is only the Bulls' (17–2) second for the season, snapping their six-game winning streak. Their first defeat came against Marquette on Dec. 21.
Buffalo heads to Kent State on Friday next, while Northern Illinois (11–8) will travel to Akron on Saturday.