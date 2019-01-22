Northern Illinois upset No. 14 Buffalo with a buzzer beater Tuesday night thanks to Noah McCarty's last-second layup.

With two seconds left, McCarty cut through two defenders to score on a wide-open layup and put the Huskies ahead 77–75.

Buffalo was down 73–69 with 1:18 left on the clock when it called a timeout. Bulls senior CJ Massinburg hit three free throws with 48 seconds left to bring the game within three points. Seconds later, Massinburg tied the game with a three-pointer, but it wasn't enough to hold off the Huskies.

IT'S YOUR TIME, NIU!@GoHuskiesMBB upsets No. 14 Buffalo at home. pic.twitter.com/zGy0ZdHuZY — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 23, 2019

Northern Illinois fans stormed the court to celebrate the upset victory.

And they storm the court at NIU pic.twitter.com/iD48u2RME5 — Rachel Lenzi (@rachelmlenzi) January 23, 2019

Tuesday night's loss is only the Bulls' (17–2) second for the season, snapping their six-game winning streak. Their first defeat came against Marquette on Dec. 21.

Buffalo heads to Kent State on Friday next, while Northern Illinois (11–8) will travel to Akron on Saturday.