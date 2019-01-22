Watch: Northern Illinois Upsets No. 14 Buffalo With Last-Second Layup

Screenshot/Twitter

Noah McCarty's last-second layup handed Buffalo its second loss of the season.

By Jenna West
January 22, 2019

Northern Illinois upset No. 14 Buffalo with a buzzer beater Tuesday night thanks to Noah McCarty's last-second layup.

With two seconds left, McCarty cut through two defenders to score on a wide-open layup and put the Huskies ahead 77–75.

Buffalo was down 73–69 with 1:18 left on the clock when it called a timeout. Bulls senior CJ Massinburg hit three free throws with 48 seconds left to bring the game within three points. Seconds later, Massinburg tied the game with a three-pointer, but it wasn't enough to hold off the Huskies.

Northern Illinois fans stormed the court to celebrate the upset victory.

Tuesday night's loss is only the Bulls' (17–2) second for the season, snapping their six-game winning streak. Their first defeat came against Marquette on Dec. 21.

Buffalo heads to Kent State on Friday next, while Northern Illinois (11–8) will travel to Akron on Saturday.

