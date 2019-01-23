Zion Williamson Says Playing in Front of Jay-Z Was 'Like a Dream Come True'

Jay-Z sat in front row at Pittsburgh to watch Zion Williamson and the Blue Devils work their way to a win over the Panthers.

By Emily Caron
January 23, 2019

All eyes are usually on Duke sensation Zion Williamson when he is on the court, but on Tuesday night Williamson had his eyes set on someone else: rapper Jay-Z.

The 21-time Grammy Award winning artist was sitting front row at the sold-out Petersen Events Center, watching Williamson and his teammates work their way to a 79–64 victory over former Duke assistant Jeff Capel's Panthers.

Williamson told reporters after the game that he noticed Jay-Z sitting courtside.

“That was like a dream come true,” Williamson said, per the Associated Press. “To me, he’s the GOAT” — greatest of all time."

The freshman forward added that the rapper’s song “A Dream" is on his pregame playlist. Despite the star-performer showing up to watch the Blue Devils' star-studded roster, coach Mike Krzyzewski said that no matter who is in the crowd, his team wasn't going to be nervous.

“My guys are not nervous,” Krzyzewski said. “I’m nervous. But they are not. They love crowds. They love to compete.”

Williamson finished with 25 points on 11-of-13 shooting during game in Pittsburgh while adding seven assists and as many rebounds as the No. 2 Blue Devils secured a second consecutive win following last week's loss to Syracuse. 

Duke's arrival in Pittsburgh marked the program's second sell-out of the season. The Blue Devils (16–2) return to action on Saturday, Jan. 26 when they host Georgia Tech in Cameron Indoor.

