Duke point guard Tre Jones is "probable" to return Saturday against Georgia Tech, head coach Mike Krzyzewski said Friday.

When interviewed by the Blue Devils' play-by-play broadcaster David Shumate, Krzyzewski shared an update on Jones, who sprained his AC joint on Jan. 14.

"Tre is probable for this game," he said. "He has practiced some. Again, we gotta see how today's practice goes and how he's recovering from the little bit of practice he's doing. He's really progressed well and hopefully he will be ready to go on Saturday."

Jones sprained his AC joint while diving for a loose ball against Syracuse nearly two weeks ago. He was originally deemed out indefinitely, but Krzyzewski said last week that Jones's injury would not be "long term." Jones missed Duke's past two games against Virginia and Pittsburgh.

The freshman point guard is averaging 8.1 points per game and 5.7 assists. Duke is No. 2 in the nation at 16–2.

The Blue Devils will play Georgia Tech on Saturday at noon ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium.