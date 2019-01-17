Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski Says Tre Jones' Injury is 'Not Going to Be Long Term'

Jones suffered an AC sprain against Syracuse on Monday. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 17, 2019

Duke point guard Tre Jones won't be out of the Blue Devils lineup for long, according to head coach Mike Krzyzewski. The veteran coach provided an update on Jones' sprained AC joint when speaking with the media on Thursday.

“I don’t know if it’s for this game or the next game, but it’s not going to be long term, where it’s a month or something," Krzyzewski said. “He’s going to be back.’’

Jones sprained his AC joint while diving for a loose ball against Syracuse on Monday. He was originally deemed out indefinitely but should return to the lineup in January. Jones hasn't been declared inactive for Saturday's matchup against No. 4 Virginia, though he is unlikely to play, per The Athletic's Dana O'Neil.

The freshman point guard is averaging 8.1 points per game and 5.7 assists. Duke is No. 1 in the nation at 14–2. The Blue Devils lost to Syracuse 95-91 in overtime on Monday.

