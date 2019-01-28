Memphis Head Coach Penny Hardaway Says There's 'A Little Jealousy' From Opposing Coaches

Memphis beat preseason conference favorite UCF 77-57 on Sunday. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 28, 2019

Memphis head coach and former NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway took a jab at his detractors on Monday, noting a touch of "jealousy" from opposing coaches throughout the NCAA. 

“I’m getting used to this as a coach because it’s a little jealousy from a lot of these coaches around the country,” Hardaway said on Monday. “I do understand that because we are NBA players trying to come back, and we didn’t have any experience as college coaches. So we didn’t ‘Pay our dues.’ So the coaches and their so-called boys that are in the media, they’re going to always throw jabs at us.”

The Tigers hired former NBA player Mike Miller and former NBA head coach Sam Mitchell to serve on Hardaway's staff in 2018-19. Memphis is Hardaway's first NCAA coaching job.  

Hardaway has led the Tigers to a 13–7 record as of Monday night. Memphis sits third in the American Athletic Conference, trailing Cincinnati and Houston. 

 

