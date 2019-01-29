Mississippi State guard Nick Weatherspoon left the Bulldogs' game against Alabama just before halftime with an injury and will not return, the team announced Tuesday night.

The sophomore will be evaluated at a later time.

Weatherspoon attempted a dunk, but the ball hit the rim and he landed awkwardly on the court. He was seen clutching his left knee in pain before being carried off the court to the locker room.

Before taking the fall, Weatherspoon scored seven points with four rebounds and one assist against the Crimson Tide. He was also 3-for-6 from the field.

Nick Weatherspoon was literally just carried off the floor. Left knee injury. pic.twitter.com/7UIGKl6nvM — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) January 30, 2019

After halftime, Weatherspoon returned to the bench and had his knee wrapped in ice.