Louisville will wear Muhammad Ali-inspired uniforms for their top-15 matchup against UNC on Saturday.

The No. 15 Cardinals will face off against the No. 9 Tar Heels for their second matchup of the season. Louisville defeated its ACC opponent 83–62 in early January.

Louisville teased the uniforms on Thursday with a video that included famous quotes from the legendary heavyweight boxer. Photos released Friday showed off the black and white uniforms and footwear for the white-out game.

Ali, a Louisville native, died in 2016 after a long battle with Parkinson's syndrome. He was 56–5 in his professional boxing career and considered by many to be the greatest heavyweight in history. The city recently honored the boxer by announcing its plans to rename the Louisville International Airport to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

UNC and Louisville will compete at the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET.