Louisville to Wear Muhammad Ali-Inspired Uniforms Saturday vs. UNC

Louisville will wear custom uniforms for round two vs. UNC on Saturday.

By Jenna West
February 01, 2019

Louisville will wear Muhammad Ali-inspired uniforms for their top-15 matchup against UNC on Saturday.

The No. 15 Cardinals will face off against the No. 9 Tar Heels for their second matchup of the season. Louisville defeated its ACC opponent 83–62 in early January. 

Louisville teased the uniforms on Thursday with a video that included famous quotes from the legendary heavyweight boxer. Photos released Friday showed off the black and white uniforms and footwear for the white-out game.

Ali, a Louisville native, died in 2016 after a long battle with Parkinson's syndrome. He was 56–5 in his professional boxing career and considered by many to be the greatest heavyweight in history. The city recently honored the boxer by announcing its plans to rename the Louisville International Airport to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

UNC and Louisville will compete at the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message