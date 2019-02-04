Arizona and head coach Sean Miller are "facing uncomfortable questions" as the NCAA begins its inquiry into the program on Monday, according to Yahoo Sports. The Wildcats are one of "nearly a dozen schools" expected to be investigated by the NCAA, per Yahoo Sports.

Miller came under fire in 2018 after an ESPN report claimed he "discussed paying $100,000" in exchange for Deandre Ayton's commitment to the program. Miller, now in his 10th year with the Wildcats, denied the report, saying he "never knowingly violated NCAA rules."

The Wildcats enter Monday night 14–8, 5–4 Pac-12. They have the No. 1 recruiting class for 2019, according to the 247Sports team rankings.