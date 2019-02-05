The John R. Wooden Player of the Year award in men's and women's college basketball is one step closer to finding its new winners, releasing its late season top-20 list for each.

The men's list is headlined by the likes of Duke's Zion Williamson, Tennessee's Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield, Murray State's Ja Morant, Wisconsin's Ethan Happ and Purdue's Carsen Edwards, while the women's list is led by Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu, Louisville's Asia Durr, Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale and UConn's Napheesa Collier, Crystal Dangerfield and Katie Lou Samuelson.

In 2017–18, the award was won by Villanova's Jalen Brunson and South Carolina's A'ja Wilson, both of whom also were named the men's and women's Naismith College Player of the Year. Brunson is currently playing for the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, while Wilson was the WNBA Rookie of the Year with the Las Vegas Aces.

The men's Wooden Award has not been won by a freshman since Kentucky's Anthony Davis did so in 2011–12, with Texas's Kevin Durant being the only other freshman to win it. Williamson, Duke teammate R.J. Barrett and Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis are the only freshmen to make the men's top-20 list. No freshmen made the women's list, and a freshman has never won the women's Wooden Award.

The full late season watch lists are below:

Men's Top 20

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech, senior

R.J. Barrett, Duke, freshman

Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan, freshman

Jordan Caroline, Nevada, senior

Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech, sophomore

Mike Daum, South Dakota State, senior

Carsen Edwards, Purdue, junior

Kyle Guy, Virginia, junior

Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga, junior

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin, senior

Markus Howard, Wisconsin, junior

De'Andre Hunter, Virginia, sophomore

Dedric Lawson, Kansas, junior

Caleb Martin, Nevada, senior

Ja Morant, Murray State, sophomore

Shamorie Ponds, St. John's, junior

Admiral Schofield, Tennessee, senior

Grant Williams, Tennessee, junior

Zion Williamson, Duke, freshman

Cassius Winston, Michigan State, junior

Women's Top 20

Kristine Anigwe, California, senior

Kalani Brown, Baylor, senior

Bridget Carleton, Iowa State, senior

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M, sophomore

Kaila Charles, Maryland, junior

Napheesa Collier, UConn, senior

Lauren Cox, Baylor, junior

Sophie Cunningham, Missouri, senior

Crystal Dangerfield, UConn, junior

Asia Durr, Louisville, senior

Megan Gustafson, Iowa, senior

Ruthy Hebard, Oregon, junior

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon, junior

Tiana Mangakahia, Syracuse, junior

Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State, senior

Arike Ogunbowale, Notre Dame, senior

Katie Lou Samuelson, UConn, senior

Jessica Shepard, Notre Dame, senior

Destiny Slocum, Oregon State, sophomore

Alanna Smith, Stanford, senior