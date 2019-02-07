Kansas guard Lagerald Vick will be taking a leave of absence from the team, effective immediately, the University announced Thursday.

"Lagerald has some personal matters that require his immediate attention and he will be taking a leave of absence from our team," head coach Bill Self said in a statement. "During this time, we will respect Legerald's privacy."

Self added that there is "no timetable for his return."

The senior is averaging 14.1 points, good for second on the team, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for the Jayhawks. Vick, a native of Memphis, Tenn., has appeared in all of Kansas's games this season, making 20 starts. He has been the team's most prolific three-point marksman, shooting 46% from beyond the arc.

After becoming a prominent presence in Lawrence last year as a junior, Vick initially declared for the NBA draft before deciding to return for his senior season.

The 6'5" shooting guard posted 12.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game during his breakout junior season, when he started 35 of 39 games for a team that reached the Final Four. Bill Self's squad has won 14 consecutive Big 12 titles.

This news comes on the heels of sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa being ruled ineligible for the rest of this season, as well as 2019-20.

The Jayhawks sit at 17–6 going into Saturday's clash with Oklahoma State. Without Vick, Kansas will tip off against the Cowboys at noon ET.