LeBron James Watches Zion Williamson, Duke Play Virginia in Charlottesville

LeBron James and Rajon Rondo traveled to Charlottesville to watch Saturday's Duke-Virginia game.

By Jenna West
February 09, 2019

In the highly anticipated rematch between No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Virginia on Saturday night, one notable spectator made the trip to Charlottesville to watch the game.

Lakers star LeBron James was seen sitting in the stands at Virginia's John Paul Jones Arena with teammate Rajon Rondo. The Lakers last played on Thursday night in Boston against the Celtics and will take on the 76ers in Philadelphia on Sunday.

The two Lakers’ appearance certainly had fans wondering if James was there to watch Duke's star forward Zion Williamson. 

James recently discussed Williamson with Watch Stadium's Jeff Goodman, saying he was "extremely impressed" with the star freshman.

Goodman tweeted out a synopsis of his conversation with James, who pointed out that he thinks Williamson will benefit from playing under Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski before heading to the NBA. James can only say so much on Williamson without violating the NBA's tampering rules. 

