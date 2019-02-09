In the highly anticipated rematch between No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Virginia on Saturday night, one notable spectator made the trip to Charlottesville to watch the game.

Lakers star LeBron James was seen sitting in the stands at Virginia's John Paul Jones Arena with teammate Rajon Rondo. The Lakers last played on Thursday night in Boston against the Celtics and will take on the 76ers in Philadelphia on Sunday.

The two Lakers’ appearance certainly had fans wondering if James was there to watch Duke's star forward Zion Williamson.

LeBron and Rondo in the house for Duke-Virginia. pic.twitter.com/bFgHG5rBxQ — ESPN (@espn) February 9, 2019

James recently discussed Williamson with Watch Stadium's Jeff Goodman, saying he was "extremely impressed" with the star freshman.

Goodman tweeted out a synopsis of his conversation with James, who pointed out that he thinks Williamson will benefit from playing under Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski before heading to the NBA. James can only say so much on Williamson without violating the NBA's tampering rules.

Just talked to LeBron about Zion. Extremely impressed, said he was about 220 pounds at same stage & not nearly as powerful. Thought Zion weighed 260 (he’s 285). Made mention to that playing for Coach K is extremely important for him and being prepared for next season in NBA. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 7, 2019

