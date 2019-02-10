Watch: Iowa's Jordan Bohannon Hits Game-Winning Three to Cap Comeback vs. Northwestern

Iowa trailed by 15 points with just 4:30 to play.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 10, 2019

Jordan Bohannon wasn't going to let his No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes fall to Northwestern on Sunday night.

Down 79–77 with three seconds left to play, Bohannon pulled up from behind the arc, drilling a last-second three-pointer to help cap off an 80–79 miraculous comeback win.

The Hawkeyes trailed by as many as 15 points during the second half and were facing an 11-point deficit with just 2:05 left to play.

Bohannon scored 13 points in final minutes to help close the gap and lift Iowa to the win. He finished with 15 points, three rebounds and a steal on the night.

Iowa, now 19–5, next plays Rutgers on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

