Watch: Missouri State Beats Illinois State on Half-Court Buzzer Beater

Jarred Dixon came up with the ball and connected on a last-ditch heave from half-court to give Missouri State the win.

By Kaelen Jones
February 10, 2019

Missouri State caught quite the break during its 66–65 win over Illinois State on Sunday night.

Illinois State led 65–63 with 7.8 seconds. The Redbirds were inbounding the ball with a chance to put the game out of reach. But it wasn't meant to be.

The inbounds pass was never completed, leading to the ball dribbling to midcourt, where an epic scramble for a loose ball took place. Missouri State's Jarred Dixon finally came up with the ball, and from half-court, let it fly.

Dixon managed to get rid of the ball with .1 left on the clock, miraculously coming up with the victory.

The win improved Missouri State's record to 13–12.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message