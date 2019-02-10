Missouri State caught quite the break during its 66–65 win over Illinois State on Sunday night.

Illinois State led 65–63 with 7.8 seconds. The Redbirds were inbounding the ball with a chance to put the game out of reach. But it wasn't meant to be.

The inbounds pass was never completed, leading to the ball dribbling to midcourt, where an epic scramble for a loose ball took place. Missouri State's Jarred Dixon finally came up with the ball, and from half-court, let it fly.

Missouri State half-court buzzer beater to beat Illinois State 66-65 oh my.



Missouri State half-court buzzer beater to beat Illinois State 66-65 oh my.



pic.twitter.com/KS9vpl1I3p — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) February 10, 2019

Dixon managed to get rid of the ball with .1 left on the clock, miraculously coming up with the victory.

The win improved Missouri State's record to 13–12.