R.J. Barrett Records Triple Double, Leads Duke Past NC State 94–78

R.J. Barrett put up 23 points with 11 rebounds and 10 assists in Duke's 94–78 win over NC State.

By Jenna West
February 16, 2019

No. 2 Duke beat NC State 94–78 on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium, with R.J. Barrett recording the Blue Devils' fourth triple double in school history.

Barrett had the school's first triple double in 13 years with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the night. He became the first Blue Devil to do so since Shelden Williams in 2006. The forward also had no turnovers during the game.

Zion Williamson scored 32 points on just 16 field goal attempts with six rebounds and one assist. He put up an impressive dunk early in the first half to give Duke an 18–10 lead and later got some serious air with a monster two-handed shot.

Former boxer Floyd Mayweather even stopped by Durham to take in the game.

Fellow freshman standout Tre Jones also had 13 points with five assists and three rebounds to help Duke cruise to its ninth consecutive win. 

The Blue Devils (23-2) next host rival No. 8 UNC on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. NC State (18–8) will play Boston College the same night at 7 p.m. ET.

      Modal message