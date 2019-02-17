Quinnipiac guard Cameron Young put up a historic effort in the Bobcats' 107-100 victory over Siena on Saturday, erupting for 55 points and 10 rebounds at the Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y.

Young is the first Division I player to tally 55 points and 10 rebounds in the last 20 seasons. He canned nine threes in the victory, and went 16-20 from the FT line. The senior scored 19 points after regulation.

Cameron Young was red-hot today 🔥

-MAAC single-game record

-Highest total in D1 this season

-3rd highest in last 20 years



More:

👉 https://t.co/54Drp7HKN8 pic.twitter.com/2HiyHULD4T — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 17, 2019

WATCH: Here's Cameron Young's three that tied it up at the end of 2OT.#BobcatNation #MAACHoops pic.twitter.com/OT4SXamhLp — Quinnipiac Men's Basketball (@QU_MBB) February 17, 2019

Young was nearly matched by Siena guard Jalen Pickett on Saturday. The Saints' freshman scored 46 points on 14-26 from the field, adding 13 assists in the defeat.

Quinnipiac advanced to 14–11, including a 9–5 record in the MAAC, on Saturday. The Bobcats have never reached the NCAA Tournament.