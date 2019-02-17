Quinnipiac Guard Cameron Young Scores 55 Points in Triple-Overtime Win Over Siena

Young is the first Division I player to tally 55 points and 10 rebounds in the last 20 seasons. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 17, 2019

Quinnipiac guard Cameron Young put up a historic effort in the Bobcats' 107-100 victory over Siena on Saturday, erupting for 55 points and 10 rebounds at the Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y.

Young is the first Division I player to tally 55 points and 10 rebounds in the last 20 seasons. He canned nine threes in the victory, and went 16-20 from the FT line. The senior scored 19 points after regulation. 

Young was nearly matched by Siena guard Jalen Pickett on Saturday. The Saints' freshman scored 46 points on 14-26 from the field, adding 13 assists in the defeat. 

Quinnipiac advanced to 14–11, including a 9–5 record in the MAAC, on Saturday. The Bobcats have never reached the NCAA Tournament. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message