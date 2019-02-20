Indiana athletic director Fred Glass is asking students to watch their language at basketball games after they taunted Purdue center Matt Haarms during Tuesday night's matchup at Assembly Hall.

Purdue edged the Hoosiers out 48–46 thanks to Haarms's game-winning tip-in with 3.2 seconds left on the clock. Students taunted the sophomore with the chant, "F--- you, Haarms!" repeatedly, which sparked Glass's condemnation of their behavior in an email.

"The profance chants directed at a specific Purdue player were not part of your positive contributions," Glass said. "They were embarassing and unacceptable and reflected poorly on you and Indiana University. Knock off the profance chants, and please help those around you to do the same. You and Indiana University are better than that."

Here is the email that IU AD Fred Glass sent to student ticket holders. #iubb



“Knock off the profane chants.” pic.twitter.com/K1Haes7WuG — Teddy Bailey (@ByTeddyBailey) February 20, 2019

Glass also called Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski to apologize for the chants, according to the Indianapolis Star.

The rivalry between Purdue and Indiana has long been a heated one, with Boilermaker fans chanting "IU Sucks!" at games. However, not everyone liked how far the students took it on Tuesday night, including former Indiana forward Alan Henderson. He called out their behavior on Twitter and said that's not what the basketball program "is about."

"Win or lose, we should not hear curse chants at opponents," Henderson said. "That's not what [Indiana basketball] is about. Someone needs to shut that down...It's disrespectful to all the players, former and now."

What’s going on in assembly hall? Win or lose, we should not hear curse chants at opponents & read about it in @indystar That’s not what @IndianaMBB is about. Someone needs to shut that down! On the PA system whenever it starts. It’s disrespectful to all the players, former & now — Alan Henderson (@44AlanHenderson) February 20, 2019

"They were all over me. It was bad," Haarms told the Star on the fans' jeers. "It’s always bad. It’s bad at Michigan, at Michigan State, at Maryland, at Iowa, but not like this."