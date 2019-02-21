ESPN's College GameDay Cancels Trip to Syracuse After Jim Boeheim's Involvement in Fatal Accident

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim hit and killed pedestrian on Wednesday night.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 21, 2019

ESPN officials have canceled Saturday's scheduled broadcast of College GameDay from Syracuse in light of coach Jim Boeheim's involvement in a fatal car accident late Wednesday night, Syracuse.com's Mike Waters reported on Thursday.

Despite the network's initial intent to proceed as scheduled, ESPN media relations representative Anna Negron told the site that GameDay would broadcast from ESPN's studios in Bristol, Conn., instead of from the Carrier Dome.

"Due to the recent tragedy, and after careful consideration due to the celebratory nature of the show, ESPN’s College GameDay will originate from ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Conn., this weekend, instead of at Syracuse University,'' Negron said in a statement. "We spoke with school officials and they understand the decision.''

Boeheim "struck and killed a man" while driving on Interstate 690 in Syracuse, N.Y. on Wednesday night, the Syracuse Police Department confirmed on Thursday. The accident's victim reportedly exited his vehicle near Thompson Road in Syracuse around midnight before he was struck by Boeheim's car. Conditions in Syracuse were "icy" according to Thursday's report, though it's unclear whether the conditions affected Boeheim's involvement in Wednesday's accident. 

Boeheim is reportedly "cooperating with the investigation" and released a statement through the program on Thursday.

"I am heartbroken that a member of our community died as the result of last night’s accident. Juli and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Jimenez family. Out of respect for those involved, I will not be providing further comment at this time."

ESPN will still broadcast Saturday’s game between Syracuse and Duke at 6 p.m. ET.

