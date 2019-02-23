Watch: No. 13 LSU Upsets No. 5 Tennessee With Help From Late Foul Call

LSU beat the Volts 82–80 in overtime in the first top-15 matchup in the PMAC in 35 years.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 23, 2019

No. 13 LSU pulled off an 82–80 overtime upset win over No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday thanks to a pair of last-second shots at the free throw line.

After taking a nine-point lead with six minutes left in the second half, Tennessee watched the edge evaporate after a pair of Ja'vonte Smart jumpers.

Skylar Mays's three-pointer with 1:23 left in regulation tied the game at 69.

Grant Williams looked to have saved the Vols in overtime before committing a foul with just 0.6 seconds left to play, allowing Ja'vonte Smart two attempts at the line. 

Smart made both and gave LSU the win in the first top-15 matchip in the PMAC in 35 years.

The Vols dropped to 24–3 on the season, while LSU improved to 22–5.

 

