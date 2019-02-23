Several Ole Miss Players Kneel During National Anthem vs. Georgia

Players decided to kneel in light of a pro-Confederate rally on Oxford's Square.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 23, 2019

Several members of the Ole Miss basketball team knelt during the national anthem before the team's matchup against Georgia on Saturday.

According to Watch Stadium's Jeff Goodman, the team's decision to take a knee comes in light of a pro-Confederate rally on Oxford's Square, one mile from The Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Upon his hiring last spring, Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis said his team was "going to be a respectful team that respects the flag and the National Anthem. All those things from culture is what we're about."

In 2016, former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick decided to kneel during the national anthem to protest and raise awareness against racial injustice in America. Athletes across the nation have since followed suit.

The Rebels are 18–8 and currently sit in fifth place in the SEC.

 

