Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery Calls Official a 'Cheating Motherf-----' After Loss to Ohio State

McCaffery and the Hawkeyes fell 90–70 against Ohio State on Tuesday.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 26, 2019

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery wasn't very pleased with the officiating during the No. 22 Hawkeyes' 90–70 loss to Ohio State on Tuesday.

Down 78–67 with 4:08 left to play, the Hawkeyes’ frustrating evening culminated with two McCaffery technical fouls. The first was called on the coach's son, Connor, then on Fran himself in a span of 58 seconds for disputing calls.

After the game, Fran McCaffery was heard screaming at an official walking down a hallway at Value City Arena.

"You cheating motherf------!" McCaffery reportedly yelled. "You're a f------ disgrace!"

The Buckeyes were averaging 63.7 points in conference games entering Tuesday's matchup. They had that many points with just over 10 minutes left to play against Iowa. Ohio State scored 22 points during one stretch of nine possessions to pull away in the second half. Iowa got no closer than 11 points to close out the game.

Freshman Joe Wieskamp wound up as Iowa's leading scorer, with 17 points. Tyler Cook added 12 points and 10 rebounds for his 15th career double-double.

Iowa's chance to bounce back will come against Rutgers on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

