2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Conference Tournament Schedule

Check out the complete schedule for the NCAA's conference tournaments ahead of the Big Dance.

By Kaelen Jones
February 28, 2019

Conference tournament play is nearly here. The first series begins on March 4, when the Atlantic Sun tournament tips off.

Teams will have a chance to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament ahead of Selection Sunday on March 17. The first team to punch its ticket will come out of the Ohio Valley Conference, which will crown a champion on March 9.

Below is a full list of dates and venues for each of the 32 conference tournaments:

American: March 14-17, FedExForum (Memphis)

ACC: March 12-16, Spectrum Center (Charlotte)

America East: March 9, 12, 16, Campus sites

Atlantic 10: March 13-17, Barclays Center (Brooklyn)

Atlantic Sun: March 4-10, Campus sites

Big East: March 13-16, Madison Square Garden (New York)

Big Sky: March 11-16, CenturyLink Arena (Boise) 

Big South: March 5-10, Campus sites

Big 12: March 13-16, Sprint Center (Kansas City)

Big Ten: March 13-17, United Center (Chicago)

Big West: March 14-16, Honda Center (Anaheim)

Colonial: March 9-12, North Charleston Coliseum (North Charleston, N.C.)

Conference USA: March 13-16, Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)

Horizon League: March 5-12, Campus sites and Little Caesars Arena (Detroit)

Ivy League: March 16-17, Lee Amphitheater (New Haven, Conn.)

MAAC: March 7-11, Times Union Center (Albany, N.Y.)

MAC: March 11, 14-16, Campus sites and Quicken Loans Arena (Cleveland)

MEAC: March 11-16, Norfolk Scope Arena (Norfolk, Va.)

Missouri Valley: March 7-10, Enterprise Center (St. Louis)

Mountain West: March 13-16, Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)

Northeast: March 6, 9, 12, Campus sites

Ohio Valley: March 6-9, Ford Center (Evansville, Ind.)

Pac-12: March 13-16, T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)

Patriot: March 5, 7, 10, 13, Campus sites

SEC: March 13-17, Bridgestone Arena (Nashville)

Southern: March 8-11, U.S. Cellular Center (Asheville, N.C.)

Southland: March 13-16, Leonard E. Merrell Center (Katy, Texas)

Summit: March 9-12, Denny Sanford Premier Center (Sioux Falls)

Sun Belt: March 12-17, Lakefront Arena (New Orleans)

SWAC: March 12, 15-16, Campus sites and Bill Harris Arena (Birmingham)

WAC: March 13-16, Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)

West Coast: March 7-12, Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message