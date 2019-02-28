Check out the complete schedule for the NCAA's conference tournaments ahead of the Big Dance.
Conference tournament play is nearly here. The first series begins on March 4, when the Atlantic Sun tournament tips off.
Teams will have a chance to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament ahead of Selection Sunday on March 17. The first team to punch its ticket will come out of the Ohio Valley Conference, which will crown a champion on March 9.
Below is a full list of dates and venues for each of the 32 conference tournaments:
American: March 14-17, FedExForum (Memphis)
ACC: March 12-16, Spectrum Center (Charlotte)
America East: March 9, 12, 16, Campus sites
Atlantic 10: March 13-17, Barclays Center (Brooklyn)
Atlantic Sun: March 4-10, Campus sites
Big East: March 13-16, Madison Square Garden (New York)
Big Sky: March 11-16, CenturyLink Arena (Boise)
Big South: March 5-10, Campus sites
Big 12: March 13-16, Sprint Center (Kansas City)
Big Ten: March 13-17, United Center (Chicago)
Big West: March 14-16, Honda Center (Anaheim)
Colonial: March 9-12, North Charleston Coliseum (North Charleston, N.C.)
Conference USA: March 13-16, Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)
Horizon League: March 5-12, Campus sites and Little Caesars Arena (Detroit)
Ivy League: March 16-17, Lee Amphitheater (New Haven, Conn.)
MAAC: March 7-11, Times Union Center (Albany, N.Y.)
MAC: March 11, 14-16, Campus sites and Quicken Loans Arena (Cleveland)
MEAC: March 11-16, Norfolk Scope Arena (Norfolk, Va.)
Missouri Valley: March 7-10, Enterprise Center (St. Louis)
Mountain West: March 13-16, Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)
Northeast: March 6, 9, 12, Campus sites
Ohio Valley: March 6-9, Ford Center (Evansville, Ind.)
Pac-12: March 13-16, T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)
Patriot: March 5, 7, 10, 13, Campus sites
SEC: March 13-17, Bridgestone Arena (Nashville)
Southern: March 8-11, U.S. Cellular Center (Asheville, N.C.)
Southland: March 13-16, Leonard E. Merrell Center (Katy, Texas)
Summit: March 9-12, Denny Sanford Premier Center (Sioux Falls)
Sun Belt: March 12-17, Lakefront Arena (New Orleans)
SWAC: March 12, 15-16, Campus sites and Bill Harris Arena (Birmingham)
WAC: March 13-16, Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
West Coast: March 7-12, Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)