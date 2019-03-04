Mountain West Rules Court Storming Wasn't Cause of Nevada-Utah State Altercation

Utah State fans stormed the court following the Aggies' 81-76 win on Saturday. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 04, 2019

The Mountain West finished its investigation into a postgame altercation between Nevada and Utah State on Saturday, and concluded Utah State fans were not to blame for the incident after rushing the floor at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah. The conference said, "inappropriate conduct from both programs in the postgame handshake line and in the locker room areas created the unfortunate incident," in a statement released on Monday.

Utah State fans rushed the court following the Aggies' 81-76 victory on Saturday. Wolfpack head coach Eric Musselman alleged that fans touched his players as they exited the floor following the defeat, and claimed a Utah State assistant cursed at Nevada players and coaches in the handshake line. 

Nevada's Jordan Caroline appeared to break a glass fire-extinguisher case following Saturday's loss. He did not break his hand, though, and is questionable for Tuesday's game against Air Force, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman

Warning: the video below contains language that is NSFW:

Utah State athletic director John Hartwell said the team staff's behavior was "unacceptable," according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

"The unsportsmanlike behavior following the game did not include any of our student-athletes, but rather a couple of staff members, which is unacceptable, and we will handle those issues internally," Hartwell said. "Moving forward, Utah State Athletics will review our game management procedures in an effort to continually learn and improve."

Utah State took the Mountain West lead with Saturday's victory. The Aggies are 24–6, 14–3 Mountain West. Nevada is 26–3, 13–3 Mountain West. 

 

