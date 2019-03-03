Nevada's Upset at Utah State Ends With Heated Exchange After Fans Storm Court

A video appeared to show Musselman directing a profanity-laced rant after Nevada's loss to Utah State.

By Kaelen Jones
March 03, 2019

A video appeared to show Nevada coach Eric Musselman being restrained by police and forward Jordan Caroline punching a glass fire extinguisher case outside of the locker room following the No. 12 Wolf Pack's upset loss against Utah State.

Utah State fans rushed the court following the Aggies' 81–76 win. Musselman alleged that fans touched Nevada players as they attempted to exit the court and that a Utah State assistant directed profane language toward the Wolf Pack.

Warning: the video below contains language that is NSFW.

Nevada players and coaches were not made available to media following the contest.

"We are working with officials from the Mountain West Conference and Utah State to gather more information about the events that occurred this evening in Logan," said a Nevada spokesperson.

Saturday's result moved Utah State into first place of the Mountain West standings over Nevada by a half game.

