Coach K: Zion Williamson in Final Phase of Recovery from Knee Sprain, Uncertain for Wake Forest Game

Zion Williamson is nearing a return, but it's unclear whether he'll play against Wake Forest on Tuesday. 

By Tristan Jung
March 04, 2019

Zion Williamson is in the final phase of his recovery program, but his status for Duke's game against Wake Forest remains to be determined, head coach Mike Krzyzewski said on the ACC's weekly teleconference.

Krzyzewski said Monday that Williamson is in the fourth and final phase of his rehabilitation program. 

Williamson has not played since suffering a Grade 1 knee sprain after a shoe malfunction less than a minute into Duke's Feb. 20 game against North Carolina. The Duke star has not played since the injury.

Williamson's recovery is progressing, but his return date is still in question. Duke is set to play Wake Forest on Tuesday before traveling to Chapel Hill for a rematch against North Carolina on Saturday. After that, the Blue Devils will compete in the ACC Tournament and NCAA tournament. 

Duke has not been its best in Williamson's absence, losing the game to North Carolina and losing to Virginia Tech on Feb. 26. Duke did dispatch Miami and Syracuse, but the team can't win an outright ACC regular season title.

