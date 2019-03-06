Fordham Senior Jesse Bunting Suffers Stroke, Out For Season

Bunting is reportedly in "stable condition."

By Michael Shapiro
March 06, 2019

Fordham forward Jesse Bunting will miss the rest of 2018-19 as he recovers from a stroke suffered on Monday, the school confirmed.

The school said the stroke was “minor” and that Bunting is “resting comfortably” at a Manhattan hospital. He is in stable condition, sources told SI’s Jon Rothstein.

The senior forward appeared in 28 games for Fordham this season, scoring 6.6 points per game. His 5.1 rebounds per game are second on the Rams behind junior Chuba Ohams. Bunting came to Fordham in 2015 as the No. 5 recruit in Massachusetts, according to 247Sports

Fordham will don "Play for Jesse" t-shirts prior to its matchup against George Washington on Wednesday night. The Rams will also wear red shoelaces at Rose Hill Gym in the Bronx to support Bunting.

Bunting is the second Division-I basketball player to suffer a stroke this season, after Syracuse’s Howard Washington

The Rams enter Wednesday night last in the Atlantic 10 at 11–18 (2–14 in-conference). They have not reached the NCAA Tournament since 1992.  

 

