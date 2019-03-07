Report: New Indictment Against Christian Dawkins Links TCU, Creighton in College Basketball Probe

A new indictment against would-be Adidas agent Christian Dawkins links TCU and Creighton to the NCAA college basketball corruption trial.

By Emily Caron
March 07, 2019

In a superseding indictment filed on Thursday afternoon in the college basketball corruption trial, federal prosecutors allege that would-be agent Christian Dawkins paid bribes to unnamed assistant coaches at schools located at Nebraska and Texas. The two schools implicated are reportedly Creighton and TCU, according to Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel.

In the court filing, the U.S. attorney said "no new charges" have been filed. The assistant coaches at those schools are thus unlikely to be charged with crimes the way previous assistant coaches were, but have reportedly been identified as Creighton's Preston Murphy and TCU's Corey Barker.

Former USC assistant coach Tony Bland, former Arizona assistant coach Emmanuel “Book” Richardson and former Oklahoma State assistant coach Lamont Evans have all pleaded guilty to crimes related to receiving or handling illicit payments and still await sentencing. Dawkins could face additional sentences for his part in those trials. He is also currently scheduled to stand trial on April 22 for similar charges related to alleged payments of assistant coaches employed by USC, Oklahoma State and Arizona along with former Adidas consultant Merl Code.

In addition, former NBA player and Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person is scheduled to stand trial on June 17 for related offenses.

LSU coach Will Wade was further linked to Dawkins in a Yahoo! Sports report published earlier on Thursday. A 2017 phone conversation intercepted by the FBI revealed that Wade and Dawkins discussed a "strong-ass offer" in a conversation about the recruitment of a prospect.

Dawkins was sentenced to six months in jail earlier this week after being found guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy charges for facilitating payments to the families of recruits. The sentencing stems from a guilty verdict issued by a federal jury in Manhattan last October

