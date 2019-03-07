Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim Will Not be Charged for Fatal Accident

Jim Boeheim was involved in a fatal crash in Syracuse on Feb. 20.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 07, 2019

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim will face no charges for his role in a fatal accident last month, according to a report obtained by ESPN.

"After a careful review of the facts and circumstances of this case, including the thorough and meticulous accident reconstruction performed by experienced members of the Syracuse Police Department's Traffic Division, I concur with their findings that this was a tragic accident. No charges will be filed against anyone involved," Onondaga County district attorney William J. Fitzpatrick wrote in the report.

Boeheim's GMC Acadia hit and killed 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez while driving on Interstate 690 in Syracuse on Feb. 20, the Syracuse Police Department confirmed. Jimenez exited a disabled Dodge Charger after it spun out on a patch of ice and hit a guardrail. He was one of four passengers in the car.

Boeheim told police the disabled car didn't have its lights on and he drove to the left of the vehicle to avoid hitting it.

"As I get to the front of the vehicle, I observed what I believe is a person along the guardrail; there might have been more than one person," Boeheim is quoted in the report. "Then a split second later I hear a loud bang and I start coming to a stop."

Boeheim called 911 immediately afterward. The report states there was no evidence that drugs or alcohol played a role in either accident. 

"Based on the totality of the circumstances surrounding this collision investigation, Boeheim's operation of his motor vehicle was not reckless, unreasonable or with gross negligence, and no crimes were committed," the report said.

