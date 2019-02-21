Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim "struck and killed a man" while driving on Interstate 690 in Syracuse, N.Y. on Wednesday night, the Syracuse Police Department confirmed on Thursday.

Boeheim is reportedly, "cooperating with the investigation," and was interviewed by police before being released on Wednesday night, according to Syracuse.com. He received a blood-alcohol content test reportedly "had no alcohol in his system."

Syracuse PD released a statement on Thursday morning.

"The driver, James Boeheim 74, of Fayetteville NY struck the victim who was standing on the side of the road," a portion of the statement read. "Both drivers remained on scene and are cooperating with this investigation. Field sobriety and alco-sensor tests for both drivers were negative for any signs of impairment."

The victim of Wednesday's accident reportedly exited his vehicle near Thompson Road in Syracuse around midnight before he was struck by Boeheim's car. Conditions in Syracuse were "icy" according to Thursday's report, though it's unclear whether the conditions affected Boeheim's involvement in Wednesday's accident.

Boeheim is in his 43rd season as Syracuse's head coach. The Orange defeated Lousiville 69-49 on Wednesday night. They are now 18–8, 9–4 ACC.