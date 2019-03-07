Watch: Tacko Fall Reunited With Mom After Seven Years Before UCF's Win Over Cincinnati

Fall had 10 points and three blocks in front of his mother during UCF's senior night victory over No. 20 Cincinnati.

By Emily Caron
March 07, 2019

UCF's 7'6" center Tacko Fall's mother watched him play for the first time on Thursday during the Knights' victory over No. 20 Cincinnati. Until this week, Fall hadn't seen his mother in seven years since he came to the United States from Senegal at 16 years old.

Fall was escorted to center court by his mother, his brother and his host parents.

The big man finished as the team's second-highest scorer on the night with 10 points. He added six boards, three blocks and an assist during UCF's 58–55 win. He is averaging 11.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game through the 2018-19 season.

Senior guard B.J. Taylor led the Knights with 22 points on 8-of-19 shooting. Taylor tallied six rebounds and an assist during the upset. Cincinnati's Tre Scott dropped a team-high 20 points of his own but it wasn't enough to take the win at CFE Arena in Orlando.

Thursday night's victory marked the first time that UCF has won two games against ranked opponents in the same season. The Knights upset No. 8 Houston 69–64 on the road on Saturday. They entered the season with only five wins over ranked opponents in program history.  

They sit at 22–6 and will close out the regular season on Saturday when they head to Temple. Tip off is set for 4 p.m. ET.

