Watch: Maryland's Ivan Bender Surprises Girlfriend With Senior Night Proposal

Ivan Bender surprised his girlfriend Andrea during his senior night introduction.

By Emily Caron
March 08, 2019

Maryland's Ivan Bender made a pretty big play Friday night before the Terrapins' game against Minnesota had even begun. The 6'9" forward got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Andrea, as he was being honored at senior night.

As Bender was walking to center court during his introduction, Maryland coach Mark Turgeon slyly handed the senior a black ring box. He then got down on one knee and the crowd erupted–but no one looked more excited than Bender's teammates.

His fellow Terps jumped up and down, swarming Bender and Andrea during the proposal.

Though his four-year career has been plagued by a series of injuries, Bender has still tallied 230 career points for No. 24 Maryland.

Regardless of the outcome, Friday night will probably still go down as a win for Bender.

