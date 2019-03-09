Arizona head coach Sean Miller thanked fans in an emotional address following the Wildcats' 72–64 regular-season finale win at home over Arizona State on Saturday.

"There's no place that's more magical than the McKale Center. There's no fans in the world that are more loyal. It has been an amazing honor to coach in McKale Center for the last 10 years," he said. "Thank you for everything."

Sean Miller just addressed the fans here at McKale Center and he ended it with this pic.twitter.com/J7hURuJgO0 — Matt Moreno (@MattGOAZCATS) March 9, 2019

Miller's comments left fans wondering if he's leaving the university. When asked about it after the game, he told reporters he would not comment.

Sean Miller declines to comment when asked why he got emotional thanking Arizona fans and if he’s uncertain about his future at UA. pic.twitter.com/IEv6PnikZy — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 10, 2019

The speculation over Miller's speech on Saturday comes in part because the coach's name has been mentioned in the NCAA college basketball corruption scandal. An ESPN investigation accused Miller of discussing a $100,000 payment for 2018 No. 1 pick DeAndre Ayton. Yahoo! Sports also reported that Miller was allegedly on a wiretap talking with former Adidas consultant Christian Dawkins, who was found guilty of multiple federal fraud charges in the first corruption trial in October. Dawkins was sentenced to six months in prison on Tuesday.

Miller's representatives have reportedly been notified that he will be subpoenaed for the second corruption trial that begins on April 22.

The Wildcats did not have as strong of a 2018-19 season as expected, finishing at 17–14 and eighth in the Pac-12. Despite that, Arizona has the top 2019 recruiting class heading into next season.