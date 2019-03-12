John Calipari is the highest-paid coach in college basketball, according to USA Today. Kentucky's head coach will reportedly earn $9.2 million in 2019, which is over $2 million more than the second-highest paid coach in Duke's Mike Krzyzewski.

Four of the top ten coaches come come from the ACC. Krzyzewski checks in behind Calipari at just over $7 million per year, while Virginia's Tony Bennett, Louisville's Chris Mack and North Carolina's Roy Williams all earn over $3.9 million per year.

Tom Izzo leads all Big Ten coaches, earning $4.1 million per year with Michigan State. Bill Self leads the Big 12 at Kansas, while Jay Wright is the Big East's highest paid coach. Wright provides perhaps the most bang for your buck, delivering two national titles two the Wildcats since 2016 for just $3.8 million per year. Calipari last won March Madness in 2012.

69 Division I coaches will earn over $1 million in 2019. Florida State's Leonard Hamilton boasts the highest maximum bonus at $2.67 million.

The college hoops coaches are largely in-line with their college football peers. Nick Saban leads the football coaches list at $8.3 million per year. 13 college football coaches earn $5 million per year or more, according to USA Today.