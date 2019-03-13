Will Wade Canceled Interview With LSU After Learning NCAA Would Be Present

LSU suspended basketball coach Will Wade indefinitely for his alleged discussion of a recruitment offer on a wiretap.

By Jenna West
March 13, 2019

LSU men's basketball coach Will Wade will remain supsended until he answers the university's questions about alleged FBI wiretaps that include the coach discussing a recruiting offer, according to The Advocate. 

Wade's attorney told the university in a letter on Tuesday that the coach would discuss the allegations after the federal investigation into the NCAA college hoops corruption scandal ends, reports the newspaper.

Athletic director Joe Alleva and other LSU officials reportedly said Wade could return this season if he agrees to a meeting, explains his comments on the wiretaps and denies wrongdoing.

Wade reportedly agreed to talk to Alleva last Thursday, but his attorney canceled the meeting with the athletic director, LSU president F. King Alexander, university officials and NCAA investigators on Friday. The university suspended Wade indefinitely that same day.

LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard told Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger that Wade's attorney was welcome to meet with administration and the coach. However, Wade and his attorney canceled when LSU refused to grant their wishes of having a meeting without an NCAA representative present and limiting the scope of the questions asked.

On Thursday, Yahoo! Sports reported that the FBI intercepted a 2017 phone call between Wade and former Adidas consultant Christian Dawkins discussing a recruiting deal offered to a prospect. Wade was upset over a third party involved with the recruitment not having accepted his "offer" yet. The coach suggested that a player's verbal committment had been delayed because the third party wasn't offered a big "enough piece of the pie in the deal," which allegedly favored the player and his mother.

Wade also referenced "this Smart thing" during the conversation, leading people to speculate if he meant LSU's freshman point guard Javonte Smart. The guard was benched ahead of Saturday's game against Vanderbilt.

The university has already questioned Smart and his mother, Melinda, about the alleged wiretaps and any possible NCAA violations. The internal investigation into Smart is expected to finish soon and Smart could return to play as early as Friday, reports The Advocate.

Wade is expected to be subpoenaed in the second trial of the NCAA college basketball corruption scandal, which is scheduled to begin on April 22.

