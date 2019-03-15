Texas A&M has fired head basketball coach Billy Kennedy, athletic director Scott Woodward announced in a statement on Friday.

"Billy's tenure included some great memories and remarkable achievements," Woodward said. "Without questions, Billy Kennedy is a first-class person. On behalf of Aggies everywhere, my thanks to Billy and his family for his service to Texas A&M. I wish him the very best."

Kennedy also released a statement to thank the players and coaches for the memories they've made with him and his family.

"My family and I are grateful for the chance we've had to be Aggies," he said. "The memories we have made are only possible because of the players, coaches, staff and administration that have been with us on this journey."

Kennedy's firing comes one day after the Aggies lost to Mississippi State in the SEC tournament.

Texas A&M hired Kennedy in 2011, and he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease just weeks before he started his first season with the program. In eight seasons, Kennedy had a 151–115 record and led the Aggies to the NCAA tournament twice. Texas A&M won the SEC regular-season championship in 2016 before going on to the Sweet 16. The Aggies returned to the Sweet 16 in 2018.

Kennedy, 55, previously coached at Centenary, Southeastern Louisiana and Murray State.