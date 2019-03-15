Texas A&M Fires Head Coach Billy Kennedy

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Kennedy coached at Texas A&M for eight seasons.

By Jenna West
March 15, 2019

Texas A&M has fired head basketball coach Billy Kennedy, athletic director Scott Woodward announced in a statement on Friday.

"Billy's tenure included some great memories and remarkable achievements," Woodward said. "Without questions, Billy Kennedy is a first-class person. On behalf of Aggies everywhere, my thanks to Billy and his family for his service to Texas A&M. I wish him the very best."

Kennedy also released a statement to thank the players and coaches for the memories they've made with him and his family.

"My family and I are grateful for the chance we've had to be Aggies," he said. "The memories we have made are only possible because of the players, coaches, staff and administration that have been with us on this journey."

Kennedy's firing comes one day after the Aggies lost to Mississippi State in the SEC tournament.

Texas A&M hired Kennedy in 2011, and he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease just weeks before he started his first season with the program. In eight seasons, Kennedy had a 151–115 record and led the Aggies to the NCAA tournament twice. Texas A&M won the SEC regular-season championship in 2016 before going on to the Sweet 16. The Aggies returned to the Sweet 16 in 2018.

Kennedy, 55, previously coached at Centenary, Southeastern Louisiana and Murray State.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message