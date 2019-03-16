Report: Tulane Parts Ways With Head Coach Mike Dunleavy

Dunleavy went 24–69 in three years at Tulane. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 16, 2019

Tulane "parted ways" with head coach Mike Dunleavy on Saturday, according to NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan. Dunleavy went 24–69 in three years with the program. 

The former Clippers and Trail Blazers head coach signed a six-year contract with the Green Wave in March 2016. But Dunleavy couldn't return Tulane to the NCAA Tournament. He registered three losing seasons in New Orleans, including a 4–27 campaign in 2018-19. Tulane went 0–18 in the American Athletic Conference this season, marking the first time the program went winless in conference play. 

Tulane has not made the NCAA Tournament since 1995. The Green Wave last registered a winning season in 2012-13. 

Dunleavy coached 17 seasons in the NBA, most recently with the Clippers in 2009-10. He is 613–716 as an NBA coach. Dunleavy and the Lakers reached the Finals in 1991 before losing to Michael Jordan and the Bulls. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message