Tulane "parted ways" with head coach Mike Dunleavy on Saturday, according to NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan. Dunleavy went 24–69 in three years with the program.

The former Clippers and Trail Blazers head coach signed a six-year contract with the Green Wave in March 2016. But Dunleavy couldn't return Tulane to the NCAA Tournament. He registered three losing seasons in New Orleans, including a 4–27 campaign in 2018-19. Tulane went 0–18 in the American Athletic Conference this season, marking the first time the program went winless in conference play.

Tulane has not made the NCAA Tournament since 1995. The Green Wave last registered a winning season in 2012-13.

Dunleavy coached 17 seasons in the NBA, most recently with the Clippers in 2009-10. He is 613–716 as an NBA coach. Dunleavy and the Lakers reached the Finals in 1991 before losing to Michael Jordan and the Bulls.