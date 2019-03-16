Watch: Zion Williamson's Amazing Bounce Pass to Tre Jones

There's nothing Zion Williamson can't do.

By Jenna West
March 16, 2019

There's nothing Zion Williamson can't do. 

Early in the second half of Duke's ACC championship game against Florida State, Seminoles guard M.J. Walker missed a layup and Williamson snatched the rebound. The Blue Devils freshman sensation headed down court, only to take a few steps and deliver an incredible left-handed bounce pass to Tre Jones, who was nearly a half court away from Williamson.

Jones made a difficult layup to put Duke ahead 46–39 with 16:33 left on the clock.

Williamson finished with a game-high 21 points, while Jones had 18 and Barrett added 17. The Blue Devils defeated the Seminoles 73-63 to capture their 21st ACC title in school history. 

