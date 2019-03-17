Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

The NCAA tournament will begin with the First Four on Tuesday before the full slate of action begins on Thursday. March Madness is among the best gambling moments of the year, with 36 games to gamble on between Tuesday and Friday.

Check out every first-round line below, including the First Four, beginning on Tuesday (odds via William Hill).

First Four – Tuesday, March 19

Fairleigh Dickinson -1 over Prairie View

Belmont -3 over Temple

First Four – Wednesday, March 20

North Dakota State -5 over NC Central

Arizona State PK vs. St. John's

First Round (Day 1) – Thursday, March 21

Louisville -4.5 over Minnesota

LSU -7.5 over Yale

Auburn -7 over New Mexico State

Florida State -10.5 over Vermont

Michigan State -20 over Bradley

Kansas -8.5 over Northeastern

Marquette -4.5 over Murray State

Nevada -2.5 over Florida

Kentucky -22 over Abilene Christian

Villanova -5.5 over St. Mary's

Michigan -16 over Montana

Wofford -3 over Seton Hall

Purdue -12 over Old Dominion

Syracuse -2 over Baylor

First Round (Day 2) – Friday, March 22

Cincinnati -4 over Iowa

Ole Miss -2 over Oklahoma

Texas Tech -14 over Northern Kentucky

Kansas State -6.5 over UC Irvine

Tennessee -18.5 over Colgate

Virginia -24 over Gardner-Webb

Wisconsin -1.5 over Oregon

Utah State -2.5 over Washington

Houston -12 over Georgia State

Mississippi State -8 over Liberty

North Carolina -25 over Iona

VCU -1 over UCF

Iowa State -6 over Ohio State

Virginia Tech -10.5 over Saint Louis