North Carolina is the biggest first-round favorite as the Tar Heels face No. 16 Iona.
The NCAA tournament will begin with the First Four on Tuesday before the full slate of action begins on Thursday. March Madness is among the best gambling moments of the year, with 36 games to gamble on between Tuesday and Friday.
Check out every first-round line below, including the First Four, beginning on Tuesday (odds via William Hill).
First Four – Tuesday, March 19
Fairleigh Dickinson -1 over Prairie View
Belmont -3 over Temple
First Four – Wednesday, March 20
North Dakota State -5 over NC Central
Arizona State PK vs. St. John's
First Round (Day 1) – Thursday, March 21
Louisville -4.5 over Minnesota
LSU -7.5 over Yale
Auburn -7 over New Mexico State
Florida State -10.5 over Vermont
Michigan State -20 over Bradley
Kansas -8.5 over Northeastern
Marquette -4.5 over Murray State
Nevada -2.5 over Florida
Kentucky -22 over Abilene Christian
Villanova -5.5 over St. Mary's
Michigan -16 over Montana
Wofford -3 over Seton Hall
Purdue -12 over Old Dominion
Syracuse -2 over Baylor
First Round (Day 2) – Friday, March 22
Cincinnati -4 over Iowa
Ole Miss -2 over Oklahoma
Texas Tech -14 over Northern Kentucky
Kansas State -6.5 over UC Irvine
Tennessee -18.5 over Colgate
Virginia -24 over Gardner-Webb
Wisconsin -1.5 over Oregon
Utah State -2.5 over Washington
Houston -12 over Georgia State
Mississippi State -8 over Liberty
North Carolina -25 over Iona
VCU -1 over UCF
Iowa State -6 over Ohio State
Virginia Tech -10.5 over Saint Louis