The suspense is over. The field for March Madness was released on Sunday night and the 68 teams are now preparing for the Big Dance.

The First Four will kick off the action March 19-20 in Dayton, Ohio, on TruTV before the Round of 64 begins on March 21. Those 64 teams will fight to advance to the Round of 32 and make their marks early in the tournament.

Last year, No. 16 UMBC shocked fans with a stunning 74–54 upset over No. 1 Virginia to make NCAA tournament history. The Retrievers were the first No. 16 seed to ever beat a No. 1.

Will another program have a chance to pull off a moment like UMBC? Watch the first round March 21-22 on CBS, TruTV, TNT or TBS to find out.

Check out the full first round schedule below:

First Four

Tuesday, March 19

Matchup: Praire View A&M (16) vs. Farleigh Dickinson (16)

Region: West

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV

Matchup: Belmont (11) vs. Temple (11)

Region: East

Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV

Wednesday, March 20

Matchup: North Dakota State (16) vs. North Carolina Central (16)

Region: East

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV

Matchup: Arizona State (11) vs. St. John's (11)

Region: West

Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV

First Round

Thursday, March 21

Matchup: Louisville (7) vs. Minnesota (10)

Region: East

Time: 12:15 ET

TV channel: CBS

Matchup: LSU (3) vs. Yale (14)

Region: East

Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV

Matchup: Auburn (5) vs. New Mexico State (12)

Region: Midwest

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Matchup: Florida (4) vs. Vermont (13)

Region: Midwest

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Matchup: Michigan State (2) vs. Bradley (15)

Region: West

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Matchup: Maryland (6) vs. Belmont/Temple (11)

Region: East

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV

Matchup: Kansas (4) vs. Northeastern (13)

Region: Midwest

Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Matchup: Marquette (5) vs. Murray State (12)

Region: West

Time: 4:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Matchup: Nevada (7) vs. Florida (10)

Region: West

Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Matchup: Kentucky (2) vs. Abilene Christian (15)

Region: Midwest

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Matchup: Villanova (6) vs. Saint Mary's (11)

Region: South

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Matchup: Gonzaga (1) vs. Prairie View A&M/Farleigh Dickinson (16)

Region: West

Time: 7:27 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV

Matchup: Michigan (2) vs. Montana (15)

Region: West

Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Matchup: Wofford (7) vs. Seton Hall (10)

Region: Midwest

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Matchup: Purdue (3) vs. Old Dominion (14)

Region: South

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Matchup: Syracuse (8) vs. Baylor (9)

Region: West

Time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV

Friday, March 22

Matchup: Cincinnati (7) vs. Iowa (10)

Region: South

Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Matchup: Ole Miss (8) vs. Oklahoma (9)

Region: South

Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV

Matchup: Texas Tech (3) vs. Northern Kentucky (14)

Region: West

Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Matchup: Kansas State (4) vs. UC Irvine (13)

Region: South

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Matchup: Tennessee (2) vs. Colgate (15)

Region: South

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV

Matchup: Virginia (1) vs. Gardner-Webb (16)

Region: South

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Matchup: Buffalo (6) vs. St. John's/Arizona State (11)

Region: West

Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Matchup: Wisconsin (5) vs. Oregon (12)

Region: South

Time: 4:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Matchup: Utah State (8) vs. Washington (9)

Region: Midwest

Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Matchup: Duke (1) vs. North Dakota State/North Carolina Central (16)

Region: East

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Matchup: Houston (3) vs. Georgia State (14)

Region: Midwest

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Matchup: Mississippi State (5) vs. Liberty (12)

Region: East

Time: 7:27 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV

Matchup: North Carolina (1) vs. Iona (16)

Region: Midwest

Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Matchup: VCU (8) vs. UCF (9)

Region: East

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Matchup: Iowa State (6) vs. Ohio State (11)

Region: Midwest

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Matchup: Virginia Tech (4) vs. Saint Louis (13)

Region: East

Time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV

