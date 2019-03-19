How to Watch Temple vs. Belmont: March Madness Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch the March Madness "First Four" clash between Temple and Belmont on Tuesday.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 19, 2019

Temple and Belmont face off on Tuesday, March 19 in the "First Four" of the NCAA tournament in Dayton, Ohio. The winner will face No. 6 Maryland in the East region. 

The Selection Committee has chosen the 68 teams that will make up this year's field of competitors for March Madness. Duke, Virginia, North Carolina, and Gonzaga have clinched the tournament's No. 1 seeds, with Duke securing the top overall seed. 

Temple is 23–9 and last lost in the AAC semifinals to Wichita State. This will be head coach Fran Dunphy's final season with the Owls. He'll be stepping down and will be replaced by assistant Aaron McKie. This will be Dunphy's eighth NCAA tournament appearance in 13 seasons. 

Belmont went 26–5 this season, tying for first with Murray State in the Ohio Valley Conference during the regular season. Belmont lost the Ohio Valley tournament to Murray State.

How to Watch:

Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

TV: TruTV

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch the game on March Madness Live.

