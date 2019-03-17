2019 March Madness Bracket Unveiled: All 68 Teams in the NCAA Tournament

68 teams fill out the field for the 2019 NCAA tournament.

By Emily Caron
March 17, 2019

The 68 teams who will compete in the 2019 NCAA tournament were revealed on Selection Sunday, with 32 automatic contenders and 36 receipients of at-large bids all vying for a coveted championship.

The 32 Division I conference tournament championship winners earn automatic bids to the tournament as long as they are eligible for postseason play. Regardless of how a team performed during the regular season, if they win the tournament they are awarded a bid.

The remaining 36 teams receive at-large bids, chosen by the selection committee. Once the teams are selected, the committee is then responsible for seeding the participants by pedigree and then bracketing them into four regions: the East, West, South, and Midwest.

Here are all the teams who have automatically qualified to go dancing in 2019:

• Saint Mary's

• North Dakota State

• Wofford

• Colgate

• Murray State

• Fairleigh Dickinson

• Bradley

• Iona

• Northern Kentucky

• Northeastern

• Gardner-Webb

• Liberty

• Vermont

• North Carolina Central

• Iowa State

• Prairie View A&M

• Utah State

• Villanova

• Buffalo

• Montana

• Old Dominion

• Duke

• Abilene Christian

• New Mexico State

• Oregon

• UC-Irvine

• Yale

• Auburn

• Saint Louis

• Georgia State

