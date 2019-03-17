The 68 teams who will compete in the 2019 NCAA tournament were revealed on Selection Sunday, with 32 automatic contenders and 36 receipients of at-large bids all vying for a coveted championship.

The 32 Division I conference tournament championship winners earn automatic bids to the tournament as long as they are eligible for postseason play. Regardless of how a team performed during the regular season, if they win the tournament they are awarded a bid.

The remaining 36 teams receive at-large bids, chosen by the selection committee. Once the teams are selected, the committee is then responsible for seeding the participants by pedigree and then bracketing them into four regions: the East, West, South, and Midwest.

Here are all the teams who have automatically qualified to go dancing in 2019:

• Saint Mary's

• North Dakota State

• Wofford

• Colgate

• Murray State

• Fairleigh Dickinson

• Bradley

• Iona

• Northern Kentucky

• Northeastern

• Gardner-Webb

• Liberty

• Vermont

• North Carolina Central

• Iowa State

• Prairie View A&M

• Utah State

• Villanova

• Buffalo

• Montana

• Old Dominion

• Duke

• Abilene Christian

• New Mexico State

• Oregon

• UC-Irvine

• Yale

• Auburn

• Saint Louis

• Georgia State