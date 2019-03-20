Kentucky's PJ Washington Sprained Foot vs. Tennessee, Expected to Return for Tournament

Washington was seen in walking boot early this week but is expected to return for the tournament.

By Emily Caron
March 20, 2019

Kentucky forward PJ Washington sprained his foot on Saturday in the Wildcats SEC tournament semifinal game against Tennessee, coach John Calipari told reporters Wednesday.

Calipari added that Washington's x-rays were negative and he is in a walking boot for "precautionary reasons." The longtime Kentucky coach said that Washington "wants to play," but the team needs to be careful entering the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament. 

No. 2 seed Kentucky (27–6) sent Washington to a specialist to make sure he will not hurt himself more if he plays in Thursday's game against No. 15 Abilene Christian.

Calipari added that the Wildcats "expect him to play" on Thursday.

Washington was first seen in a boot on Tuesday and was absent from the Wildcats' locker room on Wednesday afternoon.

The sophomore star is the team's leading scorer and rebounder at 14.8 points and 7.5 boards per game through 29.1 minutes per game. Washington is a projected first-round pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

Tip-off against Abilene Christian in Jacksonville is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET. 

