How to Watch Auburn vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch the March Madness contest between Auburn and New Mexico State on Thursday, March 21. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 21, 2019

No. 5 Auburn and No. 12 New Mexico State will go head-to-head in the NCAA Tournament's Round of 64 on Thursday, March 21 in Salt Lake City.

Auburn enters this year's tournament coming off of a 84–64 win over Tennessee for their first SEC tournament championship since 1985. Bryce Brown scored 19 points in the outing, leading the team to its eighth straight victory and the 10th of their last 11 heading into the NCAA tournament. Auburn finished the regular season 22–9.

New Mexico State is coming off of a tournament title win of their own, this one a 89–57 victory over Grand Canyon for the WAC championship. The team has won 19 straight games dating back to Jan. 10 and finished the regular season 27–4.

The winner of Thursday's matchup will face either Kansas or Northeastern on March 23.

How to Watch

Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch the game on March Madness Live.

      Modal message