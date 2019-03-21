President Obama Reveals 2019 Bracket, Picks Duke, UConn to Win Men's and Women's Tournaments

Here are President Barack Obama's NCAA tournament picks.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 21, 2019

President Barack Obama shared his 2019 NCAA tournament brackets on Thursday and revealed that he selected Duke and Connecticut as his men's and women's champions, respectively.

Obama has a men's Final Four of Tennessee, North Carolina, Duke and Michigan. In his women's bracket, the Final Four includes UConn, Notre Dame, Mississippi State and Baylor. He has Duke defeating North Carolina in the men's championship and UConn beating Baylor in the women's tournament. 

View his full picks below:

Obama filled out a bracket every year that he was in office. Last year, Obama wrongly picked Michigan State as his men's champion. Instead, Villanova beat Michigan in the final. Obama attended the first meeting between Duke and UNC this season. In 2017, Obama picked North Carolina to defeat Duke in the national championship in his March Madness bracket.

Last year, President Donald Trump did not fill out a bracket. 

