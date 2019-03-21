Like many viewers at home, Charles Barkley couldn't believe his eyes while watching the ending to the NCAA tournament's first round matchup between No. 5 Auburn and No. 12 New Mexico State.

Auburn was up 77–73 with 12 seconds remaining before JoJo Zamora drained a three-point jumper to put the Aggies within one with eight seconds left. Auburn's Samir Doughty had a chance to put the team up three with two free throw attempts but missed the first.

With one second left in the game, Auburn was called for a foul, giving the Aggies a chance to tie the game. That drew a strong reaction from Barkley, who was watching from the CBS studio.

Put this Charles Barkley GIF in the Hall of Fame 😂pic.twitter.com/CchDeFepIH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 21, 2019

Terrell Brown missed the first three throw, however, and the Aggies couldn't recover. Auburn held on to advance to the next round with a 78–77 win.