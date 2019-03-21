Watch: Charles Barkley Reacts to Crazy Ending to New Mexico State vs. Auburn

Barkley was at the edge of his seat during the Tigers' first round win over the Aggies.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 21, 2019

Like many viewers at home, Charles Barkley couldn't believe his eyes while watching the ending to the NCAA tournament's first round matchup between No. 5 Auburn and No. 12 New Mexico State.

Auburn was up 77–73 with 12 seconds remaining before JoJo Zamora drained a three-point jumper to put the Aggies within one with eight seconds left. Auburn's Samir Doughty had a chance to put the team up three with two free throw attempts but missed the first. 

With one second left in the game, Auburn was called for a foul, giving the Aggies a chance to tie the game. That drew a strong reaction from Barkley, who was watching from the CBS studio.

Terrell Brown missed the first three throw, however, and the Aggies couldn't recover. Auburn held on to advance to the next round with a 78–77 win.

More College Basketball

